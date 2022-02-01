Carcar police to file murder plaint against 3 minors, who attacked, stabbed another minor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are planning to file a murder complaint against three minors, who allegedly mauled, stabbed using an ice pick, and wounded another minor in Carcar City on Sunday evening, January 30, 2022.

“Murder amoang ginafile unya i turn over namo sa DSWD for discernment,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, officer-in-charge of the Carcar City Police, in a phone interview with CDN Digital today, January 31.

(We will file a murder complaint, then we will turn them over to the DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] for discernment.)

The ages of the minors involved in the attack are 14 and 15 years old.

The victim is a 16-year-old boy.

Cabagnot said that they apprehended and rescued the three minors, whom they now temporarily held at the police station as they were still undergoing interrogation.

He also said that they were still coordinating with the DSWD for the proper disposition of the minors.

He also said that the attack was due to a personal grudge between the attackers and the victim.

“According sa na apprehend kini maoy naunhan tong niagi, nibaws ra sila gabie. Nakita nila nga naa na, mao tong gidunggab gamit ang ice pick,” Cabagnot said.

(According to those apprehended, the victim started this, they only took revenge last night. They saw him and later stabbed him using an ice pick.)

He said the attackers were from Barangay Bolinawan while the victim was from Barangay Villadolid.

Cabagnot said that it was only one minor, who allegedly stabbed the victim using an ice pick, and the other two minors mauled the victim.

He also said that they had a witness to certify that the attack happened and that they were done by the three minors.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. at the New Carcar City plaza in Barangay Poblacion 3.

The city follows a 12 midnight curfew hour and, at that time, when the incident happened, Cabagnot said that the police had started their recorrida to different areas in the city.

Carcar City is a 5th class component city in Cebu Province. It is located at least 39 km south of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Minor from Lorega allegedly involved in robbing taxi driver, rescued

Cebu City police after another suspect, who robbed taxi driver

Foreign national arrested for “spreading” nude photos and videos of minor online

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy