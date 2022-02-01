Live-in partners who allegedly used their kids as drug couriers arrested in Kinasang-an

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The live-in partners who allegedly used four of their five children as drug couriers were arrested on Monday evening, January 31, 2022, in Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

Leia Alcantara, the spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), said that aside from the four, the suspects also have a one-year-old child.

Alcantara added that the four older kids told investigators that their parents would hurt them if they refused to deliver the illegal substances to different clients.

Alcantara further said that the arrest of the two and the rescue of the five children, stemmed from the report they received through the Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins program, a social media platform that allows the public to report drug illegal activities in their respective areas.

READ: PDEA-7 to public: Continue reporting drug activities through ‘Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins’

CDN Digital will not reveal the identities of the arrested parents to protect the minors whose ages ranged from six to 17 years old.

PDEA-7 operatives also confiscated seven packs of suspected shabu from the suspects with an estimated market value of P68,000.

Alcantara said that it took them two weeks of surveillance before they were able to close a transaction with the suspects.

The couple reportedly can dispose of around 30 grams of shabu per week and would use their sari-sari store as a front of their illegal drug business.

Alcantara added that the two are currently detained at the holding facility of PDEA-7 located in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug while their five children are currently in the care of some relatives. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Sari-sari store owner, 4 others nabbed in Subangdaku buy-bust

PDEA-7: Drug dens our priority targets

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy