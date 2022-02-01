Suspect in killing of woman, minor might surrender – police



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect in the killing of a woman and her 15-year-old daughter might surrender to the police as revealed in a text message sent by the suspect’s mother.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), confirmed this, adding that the suspect is still in Cebu but not exactly in Cebu City.

“Kung dili gyud siya musurrender then atoang ma follow up kung asa sya ron. Naa pa sya sa Cebu but not exactly sa Cebu City,” Parilla said.

Parilla added that they are now preparing the necessary documents to include the affidavits of witnesses who identified a certain Jan-jan Moko as the suspect in the shooting to death of his live-in-partner, Jenelyn Bontilao, and the latter’s 15-year-old daughter, Hannah Ouano.



Another daughter, an 11-year-old was also hurt and is now recuperating in the hospital.

Police said they have yet to establish the real identity of the suspect as of this posting.

According to the police, Bontilao and the father of her daughters who is now based in Manila and already has his own family, have separated a few years ago.

Bontilao and her daughters were renting a small room in Sitio San Roque in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City for two months prior to the incident.

Motive

Parilla said that the victim reportedly tried to end her relationship with the suspect and that this may have triggered the latter to commit said crime.

He further said that the relationship between the two was already on the rocks and that just recently, the victim decided to end their relationship which the suspect had a hard time accepting.

Parilla also said that they received reports that the suspect had hit the victim and threatened her multiple times.

On Wednesday, February 2, Parilla said they will file double murder and frustrated murder charges against the suspect.

Parilla further added that the 11-year-old girl, who was wounded from the incident, is in stable condition but still recuperating from the gunshot wounds she sustained.

Police asset?

Parilla also clarified that Moko is not on their list of accredited force multipliers. However, Parilla said that Moko had a police handler whom he feeds information to.

“Adto sya muhatag og information [sa pulis]…Di sad sya bata-bata kay di man sya errand diha sa station. It is just mga source of information lang nato [to a certain police not the entire station],” he added.

Parilla also assured the suspect’s safety should he surrender to the police. He added that Moko was tagged by witnesses as the one who shot the victims.

He could have included the two minors since both are reportedly against their mother having an affair with the suspect.

“Mas maayo, mas makaluag sa iyang kaso kung musurrender siya kaysa atoang kapulisan pa ang maka dakop niya,” Parilla added.

