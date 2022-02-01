Mandaue Anti-Drug Abuse Council hopes three more barangays will be declared drug-cleared

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) is hopeful that three other barangays, namely Subangdaku, Basak, and Maguikay, will be declared drug cleared within the first half of the year.

CADAC focal person City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz said Barangay Subangdaku is likely to be declared drug cleared in the first quarter of the year as the last batch of drug surrenderees have already graduated from the four-month long community-based drug rehabilitation program last Friday, January 28, 2022.

She said the deliberation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas’ (PDEA-7) Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing will be by the end of February or the first week of March.

Ruiz said Subangdaku is one of the city’s barangays with the highest number of drug surrenderees with 622.

She said this would be a big accomplishment for an urban barangay and the city if declared drug cleared.

Moreover, Ruiz said Barangays Basak and Maguikay only have a few drug surrenderees who need to graduate from the rehab program.

A drug-cleared barangay means that the barangay have accounted all its drug dependents and drug dependents are able to complete the intervention programs given by them.

Currently, Mandaue City has two drug cleared barangays in Bakilid and Tawason.

