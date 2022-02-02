Cebu City COVID-19 cases ‘plateaus’ — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s COVID-19 cases are on a plateau amid the current Omicron-driven surge.

This was the observation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on February 2, 2022, as the active cases reduced from over 7,000 to only 6,606.

“Look at our Active Cases, it’s plateauing and it’s our 5th day where our number of recoveries are more than our fresh daily cases, from a high 7,663 we are now at 6,606.”

“But during our last surge our highest positive case was only 4,112, so we still have a long way to go. Daghan pa ta ug trabahoon. Pahugtan pa gyud nato sulod sa duha ka semana,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

The city’s cases continue to drop as more recoveries and fewer new cases are recorded.

The daily positivity rate has also dropped to 27.36 percent, which means that fewer individuals are testing positive as compared to the total number of tested individuals per day.

Barangays Tabunan and Buot are the recent villages that have had zero active cases in the last 14 days.

The hospital care occupancy rate in the city is currently at 61.5 percent with public hospitals at 65.21 percent and private hospitals at 55.63 percent.

The councilor said that while the cases are at a plateau, it is the best chance to bring the cases down by continuing the strict implementation of the health protocols and observing the Executive Order of the mayor to stay-at-home.

Recently, officials from the national government expressed hope that the island province may transition to a more relaxed community quarantine status.

Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said that he sees the possibility of Cebu City downgrading from Alert Level 3 soon. /rcg

