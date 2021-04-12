Number of COVID cases in Lapu-Lapu drops to 882

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Local officials in Lapu-Lapu City have reported a drop in the new cases of the coronavirus disease last week.

Still, Nagiel Bañacia said that this should not be used as a reason to be complacent because their available data may not be reflective of the actual situation in the city because absence of community testing during the Holy Week celebration.

“The big drop of Covid-19 cases is due to no community mass testing during the past Holy days. Most of the test results came from the hospitals,” he said.

“A decreasing number of community infections were noted. But, there is an increase of city residents confined in the hospitals due to severe Covid-19 symptoms,” he added.

Data released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Sunday, April 11, 2021, shows that Lapu-Lapu City still has 882 active cases. The city has so far logged a total of 5,857 cases and 4,287 recoveries.

The city government recorded a total of 167 new cases in the first week of April with 49 percent of the patients symptomatic and in need of hospital admissions.

The remaining 51 percent or 85 of these patients remain in isolation.

“It is critical to Lapu-Lapu City when more patients are symptomatic for there are only a few hospital beds dedicated for Covid patients in the city,” Bañacia said.

Barangay Basak continues to top the city’s COVID-19 list with 31 cases followed by Pajo with 17. On the third spot is Barangay Babag with 17 cases followed by Mactan and Pajac with 16 each.

The city’s COVID-19 cases peaked in March 2021 with a total of 1,428 new infections recorded. This increased to a total of 2, 930 the total cases for the first quarter of 2021 which is more than the number of cases reported from March to December 2020 which totals to 2, 660.

“63 percent of the total number of Covid cases during the first quarter this year were asymptomatic patients. This is dangerous for people think everything is normal… mag kumpiyansa,” he said.

