CIDG closes Cordova gas station for operating sans COC

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) Lapu-Lapu City field unit has stopped the operation of a gasoline station in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town on Tuesday evening after it operated without a certificate of compliance (COC) from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Police Captain Nigel Sanoy, OIC of CIDG Lapu-Lapu City field unit, said that the regional director of DOE-7, Lawyer Russ Mark Gamallo, has personally requested their office to conduct surveillance and operation against Stan Gas Station for operating illegally.

The gas station is engaged in retailing liquified petroleum products.

“So nagpadala sa atoa, asking for our help and assistance to conduct operations against aning gas station sa Poblacion, Cordova, operating for more than two years or more, without securing the COC and other pertaining documents,” Sanoy said.

During the operation, Sanoy said they confiscated two gas pumps, an underground tank for premium gasoline, and other equipment worth close to P900,000.

The CIDG has also apprehended the owner of the gas station, Stanley Salim Menguito, 30-years-old, a resident of the said area.

Sanoy said that Menguito will face charges in violation of section 2 of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33 or An Act Defining and Penalizing Certain Prohibited Acts Inimical to the Public Interest and National Security Involving Petroleum And/or Petroleum Products, Prescribing Penalties Therefore and for Other Purposes, as amended by Presidential Decree no. 1865. /rcg

