Truck falls into cliff in Borbon, claims life of barangay dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A mini dump truck fell into a cliff in Borbon town, north Cebu, claiming the life of a barangay councilor.

Police from Borbon confirmed reports that Rubin Hatamosa died after he was crushed inside a mini-dump truck that dropped into a cliff last Wednesday afternoon, February 2.

Based from police reporters, Hatamosa, who was a barangay councilor of Lugo, Borbon, lost control of his vehicle when he tried to park it on a newly constructed parking area right beside his sari-sari store.

As a result, the truck slipped into the nearby cliff and fell 17 feet below the parking area. The impact pinned Hatamosa inside the driver seat that also led him to sustain multiple injuries.

Rescue personnel from Borbon and relatives helped Hatamosa out of the ill-fated truck, and rushed him to the Juan Dosado District Hospital.

However, attending physicians declared the victim dead on arrival (DOA).

Borbon is a fourth class municipality located approximately 77 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy