Zoe Miranda meets great grandfather in Spain

CEBU, Philippines—Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda took daughter Zoe to the Philippine Embassy in Spain to meet her great grandfather Philippe Lhuillier.

In an Instagram post, the actress uploaded photos of them with Lhuillier.

“My baby love was so excited to visit her great grandfather this morning. Thank you @danielmirandaa_ & Tito Philippe for the Embassy tour. 💖✨,” Andres captioned her post.

Lhuillier sits as the current ambassador of the Philippine Embassy in Spain.

Andres and her family are still on vacation in Spain since last December 2021.

On the other hand, Zoe maintains her pretty little cute poses as seen from the pictures uploaded on her mom’s Instagram page.

Andres and her little family also enjoyed their visit to the beautiful tourist spots of Spain.

They also got to visit some of the famous Cathedrals in Madrid, Lisbon, and Portugal. /rcg

