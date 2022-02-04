Cebu City Quarantine Center reopened for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) has reopened for COVID-19 patients that have mild to moderate symptoms.

Mayor Michael Rama led the reopening and blessing of the facility, which was closed for at least three months after cases went down during the Delta-driven surge in August 2021.

The facility has been renamed Moses Quarantine Center (MCQ) because Rama said the Prophet Moses was a liberator and the MQC is a symbol of liberation from the COVID-19.

“This is what we have assured the public that we need to have it as we are confronting the Omicron. Definitely, what is highlighted is mao ni mocater sa atong mild to moderate cases,” said the mayor.

Rama clarified that only Cebu City residents will be accepted in the MQC since another isolation facility at the IEC Convention Center (IC3) will be reopened as well for all Cebuanos.

The MQC will be managed by the Cebu City Health Department under close coordination with Lawyer Jocelyn Pesquera, who manages the NOAH Facility in the South Road Properties (SRP). The facility will start accepting patients on Friday afternoon, February 5, 2022,

Pesquera said the funds for the operations of the MQC will cost the city around P17 million for six months but the budget is mostly taken from the Disaster Office.

The doctors and nurses are from the City Health, the equipment are from other departments, and for the repairs, the Office of Mayor’s discretionary funds were used

The dialysis center in the MQC for COVID-19 patients will also be operational by January 7, 2022, and this will be handled by the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Pesquera said that the city pooled together all its resources to make the facility operational again because of the current Omicron surge.

As of now, the city has over 6,000 active cases that are mostly asymptomatic. /rcg

