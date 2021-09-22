Lapu-Lapu City opens another isolation facility

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has formally opened on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, its second isolation facility located at the Mactan National High School.

The isolation facility can accommodate 260 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive patients and is manned by trained personnel capable of attending mild to moderate cases of the virus.

The opening of another isolation facility was done to decongest hospitals and reserve COVID-19 hospital beds for those with severe symptoms of the virus.

Currently, Lapu-Lapu City has an existing isolation facility at Lapu-Lapu City College which can also accommodate 206 individuals.

“Duna ni kitchen, ug staff nga moandam sa ilang pagkaon nga makasiguro ta nga presko ang ilang pagkaon pirmi, nga utan, sabaw, lain-lain pa ug mao ‘ni ang nakalahi sa pikas nato nga isolation facility,” Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

Andy Berame, facility manager of the isolation facility, said that they will assign two doctors, six nurses, three nurse aids, one medical technician, and 13 utility workers to the facility.

Berame added that their trained staff will regularly monitor their patients’ condition as they take their vital signs twice a day.

Compared to their first isolation facility, Chan said, the new facility has an infirmary capable of attending to moderate patients.

In the first isolation facility, moderate patients are immediately referred to hospitals.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Health (DOH)-7, as of September 21, 2021, Lapu-Lapu City has a total of 1,089 active cases for COVID-19, with 21 new cases and two additional deaths. /rcg

