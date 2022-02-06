The artist behind the roadside art gallery in Sogod

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu is a sprawling oasis of talented people.

So it is no surprise to see a talented painter display some of his works along the roads in the hopes that more people can get to see and appreciate his works.

Arnel Salvacion, 52, is the talented painter behind the trending post of the netizen, Gee Quidet, who was able to purchase oil on canvas painting by Salvacion along the national road in Sogod, in northern Cebu, last January 30.

Roadside Art Gallery! 🥳👏LOOK: Ka-Siloy Gee Quidet shares a gleaming photo of her and an artist who was displaying some… Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, February 5, 2022

Salvacion, who is from Tuburan town, has been a painter for 30 years.

According to his daughter-in-law, who is in charge of his Facebook page — Salvacion Handmade Oil Paintings, they have displays also in Balamban and in their home in Tuburan.

“Usually first display namo maam kay sa Logo, Borbon then balhin balhin na pod adto sa Bogo City hangtud naabot mi sa Damolog, Sogod,” she said.

(Usually our first display was in Logo, Borbon then we moved from one area to another until we reached Bogo City until we reached Damolog, Sogod.)

Selling on the streets is not something new to them because it helps them get noticed by people passing by just like Gee who was all smiles as she purchased an amazing artwork by Salvacion.

The paintings on display range from P2,000 to P 20,000.

If you wish to see more of Salvacion’s amazing artworks you can visit his Facebook page, Salvacion Handmade Oil Paintings.

