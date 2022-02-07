2nd day of Bar Exams in Cebu: Peaceful, smooth

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The second and last day of the regionalized bar exams held here was smooth and peaceful, said local officials.

Councilor Joel Garganera said the long queues of bar takers, waiting to be admitted inside testing centers on Sunday, February 6, were gone.

“What a peaceful and successful Bar Sunday,” said Garganera.

“Wala na kaayo’y linya kay kusog na kaayo ang proseso sa pag inspect sa requisito sa mga examinee. Mingaw kaayo ang palibot, hapsay ug tunhay ang pagpahigayon sa maong exam,” he added.

The two-day bar exams concluded on Sunday, with around 1,200 examinees from Cebu alone. It was also a historic one as it was the first to be held here.

At least three universities were selected by the Supreme Court (SC) to host the examinations. These are the University of San Carlos, University of San Jose – Recoletos, and University of Cebu. The police, for their part, also deployed at least 200 of its officers to ensure peace and order in the testing centers.

In the meantime, Garganera thanked the SC for choosing Cebu as one of the venues for the regionalized bar exams, and universities, government agencies, and law enforcers for ensuring that the two-day bar exams will not be disrupted.

“Ug sa atong mga bar examinees, sa ilahang kakugi, taas nga utong ug pacencia ug lakip na ilahang mga ginikanan ug pamilya,” he added.

The bar exams cover eight subjects: political law, civil law, taxation, labor law, criminal law, remedial law, mercantile law, and legal and judicial ethics. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

