Cebu City police: No major incidents on first day of Bar exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were no major incidents recorded so far in Cebu City a few hours after the first day of the Bar exams started on Friday, February 4, 2022.

This was the initial assessment of Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, as they deployed police personnel in three identified venues of this year’s bar examination.

The University of San Carlos in Barangay Kamagayan, University of San Jose-Recoletos in Barangay Basak Pardo, and University of Cebu in Barangay Banilad are the three venues used for this year’s Bar exams.

Parilla said that there are 80 personnel deployed in these three venues. Including those from the police traffic, mobile, and from various stations here, they have a total of 200.

Parilla said that as early as 3 a.m. on Friday, February 4, they started their police deployment in the three selected venues. He said they noticed that examinees started to enter the venues at around 3:30 a.m. and until 7 a.m.

Parilla said that they have not recorded major incidents in line with security measures for this year’s Bar exams that is held for the first time outside Manila.

“Hapsay ra ang pagpahigayun, pagpasulod hangtud nga nakasulod na sa ilahang respective rooms. Then atoang mga personnel, hangtod karon, nagpadayun gihapon sa pag secure sa atoang personnel sa mga venue kung asa gipahigayon ang examination,” Parilla said.

(The entry of examinees is so far peaceful. Our personnel, until now, continue to secure the venues wherein the examination is being conducted.)

Parilla added that before they let the examinees and staff handling the bar examination enter their respective venues, they conducted paneling in coordination with the K9 units of the Philippine Coast Guard and also with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He added that at least three teams of the K9 unit conducted the paneling.

Parilla further said that retaining this situation remains their challenge in this two-day exams. The second day will be on Sunday, February 6.

Traffic Situation

Parilla said police will also would monitor motorists passing near the venues. They will coordinate with personnel from the Cebu City Traffic Office (CTTO) in maintaining the traffic situation near the venues.

For instance, in portions surrounding the UC campus in barangay Banilad, he said they closed the outer lane to give way to vehicles dropping off exam takers.

“Ang kanang outer lane, paagian ra, ganina ra giclose. Pero karon nga nakasulod na ang tanan, balik nasad sya sa normal nga flow. Unya pagpanggawas na, atoa nasad na ipa close ang outer lane intended nasad sa mu pick up nga mga sakyanan,” he added.

(The outer lane is already passable after it was closed earlier. Now that takers are already inside, it is already back to its normal flow. And later when these takers are out, we will again order closure to the outer lane intended for vehicles who will pick up examinees.)

READ MORE:

Start of Bar exams in Cebu City goes smoothly — EOC

Bar examinees to undergo antigen testing on Feb 2

200 police personnel to be deployed in Cebu City schools hosting Bar exams

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy