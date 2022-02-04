Start of Bar exams in Cebu City goes smoothly — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bar exams took off to a good start in Cebu City on Friday morning, February 4, 2022.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said there were no untoward incidents so far as the three venues here hosted the exams for the first time.

At least 1,200 Bar candidates are taking their exams today and on Sunday, February 6, at the University of San Carlos in Barangay Kamagayan, University of San Jose-Recoletos in Barangay Basak Pardo, and University of Cebu in Barangay Banilad.

The examinees started arriving at the universities around 5 a.m. with their clear backpacks and other requirements.

A final medical assessment was conducted inside the universities to ensure that none of the takers had any symptoms of COVID-19.

“Everything went smoothly as planned. Smooth kaayo ang linya. Kumpleto atong personnel didto. Naa pud atong CCMC (Cebu City Medical Center) Medtechs sa sulod,” said Garganera.

Families who dropped Bar takers off were not allowed to enter the the vicinity. They waited outside the schools for some time, but eventually left around midday.

“Wala na gyoy mga send-offs parehas sa una kay we are in a pandemic,” he said.

The city government will be monitoring the end of the Bar exams this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. again at the sites when the first day of the examinations end.

Garganera appealed to the public living in the surrounding areas of the three venues to avoid making loud noises, playing karaoke or loud music, or any loud activities that may distract the examinees.

/bmjo

