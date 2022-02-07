Woman, two men arrested with P3.2M worth of ‘shabu’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Follow-up operations continue following the arrests of a woman and two men caught with over P3.2 million worth of ‘shabu’ in separate buy-bust operations here late Sunday evening, February 6, 2022.

Operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU-7) conducted two separate buy-bust operations on Sunday evening, which resulted to the arrest of Renato Lauronilla, 36, Shiela Teciembre, 27, and Allen Maramara, 37.

Lauronilla was arrested in Barangay Ermita with 350 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P2.5 million. Teciembre and Maramara, on the other hand, were arrested in barangay Bulacao with 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000.

Past 10 p.m. on Sunday, operatives of the RPDEU-7 conducted a buy-bust operation against Lauronilla along El Filibusterirsmo Street in barangay Ermita.

Police identified Lauronilla as a high-value individual in terms of illegal drugs at the regional level. He was a resident of barangay Guadalupe but temporarily residing at barangay Ermita.

According to its police report, 14 medium-sized sachets containing ‘shabu’ weighing 350 grams were seized from Lauronilla. These items have an estimated market value of P2,550,000.

Lauronilla did not give a statement on his involvement in the illegal drug trade. He only said when he was interviewed by members of the media that he has been delivering LPG cylinders to various customers as his means of livelihood.

Around 11:30 pm on the same day, another team from the RPDEU-7 also conducted a buy-bust operation against Teciembre and Maramara. These two were arrested in Sitio Ufeba in barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

Teciembre was from barangay Bulacao while her cohort, Maramara was from barangay Budlaan.

A total of 100 grams of ‘shabu’ was seized from the two with an estimated market value of P680,000.

These three arrested individuals are currently detained at the holding facility of RPDEU-7 while waiting for the filing of formal complaints against them for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory said that they have continuous coordination with the police in monitoring inmates with links outside the jail facility and those tagged involved in the illegal drug trade.

“They are subjected to interrogation and investigation for their alleged involvement as they are segregated from the PDL general populace,” Abueva said.

Last February 2, Talisay were able to confiscate P3.5 million worth of ‘shabu’ from a certain John Casper Macaalay, 21, in barangay Bulacao in Talisay City. Accordingly, the suspect said he transacts with a certain inmate for his items.

On February 4, three individuals were arrested as well during a buy-bust operation that resulted in the confiscation of P2.1 million worth of ‘shabu’ in different barangays in Cebu City.

Similarly, police also got information that suspects allegedly transact with inmates from inside the city jail for their transactions.

