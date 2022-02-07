Unbeaten Bacaro now has an opponent

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Omega Boxing Gym’s unbeaten prospect Carlo Bacaro found a fitting opponent to test his mettle.

Bacaro is set to face Jimmy Borbon in the undercard of the Tomjune Mangubat-Charly Suarez WBA Asia Super featherweight title showdown in Parañaque City on March 12, 2022.

This development was confirmed by Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) Vice President Jerome Calatrava.

Bacaro, the 22-year old Guihulngan, Negros Oriental native, will go up against a more experienced opponent in Borbon.

Bacaro and Borbon’s bout is scheduled for six rounds in the super lightweight division.

Bacaro was initially planned to have a rematch against Kelvin Tenorio, who he beat in 2019 in Bogo City, north Cebu via unanimous decision.

However, OPSI decided to choose a different opponent for their rising prospect.

The 29-year-old Borbon of Roxas City in Capiz hasn’t won a single bout in his last six outings since 2018. Among those defeats was a bout happened in Japan against Daishi Nagata in 2018, where he lost via technical knockout.

Prior to that, Borbon settled for a draw against Jerwin Mejes in Baguio City in the same year.

After his loss to Nagata, Borbon’s career went on a downward spiral. He lost to Marlon Paniamogan, Adones Aguelo, Argie Toquero, and Leonardo Doronio too.

His defeat to Doronio, which happened in December 2021, finished with a split decision.

To sum it up, Borbon has fought 21 pro bouts and has a record of seven wins with four knockouts, 10 defeats and four draws.

On the other hand, Bacaro is unbeaten with eight wins, six coming by knockouts.

His last bout against Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Allan Villanueva on March 27, 2021 ended with a unanimous decision victory.

In 2020, Bacaro fought twice, scoring two knockout victories against Ryan Maano and Jeffrey Stella.

/bmjo

