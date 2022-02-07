Kylie Verzosa turns 30: ‘Another year of gratitude and grace’

CEBU, Philippines—Beauty queen turned actress Kylie Verzosa turned 30 on Monday, February 7, 2022.

In a photo post, Verzosa took to Instagram to thank everyone who made her past years “special.”

She shared with followers that she was thankful for another year filled with gratitude and grace.

“Another year of gratitude and grace

Thank you to everyone that made the past years soo special and to cheers to manifesting all your dreams into reality ,” she captioned her photo post.

Fans and fellow celebrities wished her well on her birthday.

Her boyfriend, Jake Cuenca, never missed a chance to write a sweet birthday message for Verzosa.

“Happy birthday to the most hardworking and inspirational person i know happy birthday boo you never cease to amaze me with everything you do.

May God grant you with everything your heart desires and May all your hopes and dreams come true because I know you certainly deserve all of them. I love you with all my heart and I’ll always be here to love and support you. ❤️‍🔥, ” he captioned his post on Instagram.

Verzosa coupled her post with portraits of herself from a recent photoshoot.

As she turns 30, Verzosa has become fiercer and also more mature in her movie roles. She recently starred Brillante Mendoza’s “Sisid.”

Verzosa lso gained praise from fans for her acting skills in the Viva films’ “The Housemaid” with veteran actor Albert Martinez.

