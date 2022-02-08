Jodi Sta. Maria shows off toned abs in a bikini shot by the beach

CEBU, Philippines— Jodi Sta. Maria totally rocked in her beach outfit.
The mom-actress showed off her toned abs in a photo she posted on her Instagram.
She wore a high-waist printed two-piece bikini in the photo.
“Model for a day 😁,” she captioned her post.
Sta. Maria proves that even busy working moms can still be healthy and fit. She stars in the latest primetime series The Broken Marriage Vow,
Her latest bikini post was immediately flooded by supportive and positive comments from followers and fellow celebrities.
Sta. Maria recently spent a beach vacation in Boracay island with her son Thirdy.
