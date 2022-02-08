Celebrities

Jodi Sta. Maria shows off toned abs in a bikini shot by the beach

By: February 08, 2022

JODI STA. MARIA

CEBU, Philippines— Jodi Sta. Maria totally rocked in her beach outfit. 

The mom-actress showed off her toned abs in a photo she posted on her Instagram. 

She wore a high-waist printed two-piece bikini in the photo. 

“Model for a day 😁,” she captioned her post. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jodi Sta.Maria (@jodistamaria)

Sta. Maria proves that even busy working moms can still be healthy and fit. She stars in the latest primetime series The Broken Marriage Vow,

Her latest bikini post was immediately flooded by supportive and positive comments from followers and fellow celebrities. 

Sta. Maria recently spent a beach vacation in Boracay island with her son Thirdy.

RELATED STORIES

Jodi Sta. Maria on getting married again: ‘I’d want to, with the right person’

LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria passes thesis defense, comes closer to college graduation

TAGS: bikini photo, Boracay, Jodi Sta. Maria
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.