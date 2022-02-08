Jodi Sta. Maria shows off toned abs in a bikini shot by the beach

CEBU, Philippines— Jodi Sta. Maria totally rocked in her beach outfit.

The mom-actress showed off her toned abs in a photo she posted on her Instagram.

She wore a high-waist printed two-piece bikini in the photo.

“Model for a day 😁,” she captioned her post.

Sta. Maria proves that even busy working moms can still be healthy and fit. She stars in the latest primetime series The Broken Marriage Vow ,

Her latest bikini post was immediately flooded by supportive and positive comments from followers and fellow celebrities.

Sta. Maria recently spent a beach vacation in Boracay island with her son Thirdy.

