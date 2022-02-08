More financial aid coming to typhoon-affected residents in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents here affected by the Typhoon Odette can expect more financial aid coming their way.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, the chairperson for the committee on budget and finance, said that they are now convening with local finance committee for this year’s Supplemental Budget No. 1 (SB 1).

Garcia told CDN Digital on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the local finance committee to find a source of funds for the SB 1.

The SB will contain additional typhoon response funds, which will be the bulk of the budget, the bonuses of City Hall employees, and other expenses.

“Nakigmeet si Mayor namo pag last week asking for sources of funds ug angay nga gastuonon, but I am not at liberty to divulge. Pero we will definitely be adding the typhoon assistance,” said Garcia.

The city has already allotted P500 million for the typhoon aid and another P500 million for other typhoon response such as infrastructure in the last supplemental budget in 2021, but the budget could not suffice for the sheer damage the city sustained.

Garcia said that the city still has enough funds to sustain the budget as the city currently has P18 billion in deposit.

It can be remembered that the city has an annual budget of P8 billion for 2022.

Garcia said that the city will use the funds according to need and the typhoon victims will be a priority.

Bonuses

Meanwhile, Cebu City Hall employees are sure to get bonuses for the upcoming 85th Charter Day celebrations on February 24, 2022.

Mayor Rama assured employees on this last Monday, February 7, 2022, during the weekly flag raising ceremony.

The mayor has asked the local finance committee to find funds for the said bonuses so that employees will be rewarded for their hard work in the COVID pandemic and the recent typhoon.

“Make my employees’ families happy. Please make the employees happy,” was the mayor’s marching order to the local finance committee.

