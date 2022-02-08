Streaking Trojans look to pad streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans take on the Davao Chess Eagles on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Trojans, who are on a four-match winning streak, will try to upset the Chess Eagles, who are currently ranked No. 2 in the southern division with seven wins and two defeats, good for 130 points.

Meanwhile, the Trojans climbed from ninth to fifth place after their impressive run recently. They have 5-4 (win-loss) record with 97 points in hand.

Before they face the Chess Eagles, the Trojans need to beat the Iriga City Oragons in the first match.

The Oragons are currently at the bottom of the standings with a 1-8 (win-loss) record.

The Trojans will rely on their ace woodpushers in International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Masters (NM) Merben Roque and Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Jinky Catulay, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, Richard Natividad, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

Ahead of them in the southern division standings is the Zamboanga Sultans, who are at fourth place with a 6-3 record while Negros (6-3) is at No. 3, Davao at No.2, and former champions, Iloilo Kisela Knights (8-1) at the top spot.

Meanwhile, the RCM Cebu, currently at ninth spot, will take on the Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association in the first match on Wednesday. They proceed on facing the Sultans in the second match.

RCM Cebu climbed from 11th place to ninth spot after last Saturday’s online chess action. They found their winning ways after having as reinforcement IM Joel Pimentel, Womens International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, and Allan Pason.

