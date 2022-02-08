Fewer new cases, more recoveries of COVID-19 in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now more recoveries of the COVID-19 than newly reported cases daily in Cebu City.

The city has recorded only 75 new cases as compared to 605 recoveries on February 8, 2022.

Two weeks ago, the situation was reversed as the city saw its peak of the current Omicron-driven surge of cases.

Today, the daily positivity rate has been reduced to 13.84 percent.

The deaths from February 1 to 8 remain relatively high with 15 fatalities but is far from the total 83 deaths recorded for the entire month of January.

The hospital care utilization rate for public and private hospitals has also reduced from over 60 percent in the past week to the current 44.43 percent.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said they have seen the downtrend in the last two weeks.

Two weeks ago, the city recorded its highest daily new cases at 1,126. It has continuously dropped ever since.

“We’ve noticed that all the epidemiologic statistics were unanimously in the same decreasing pattern too… It’s a significant decrease but still, our PR (positivity rate) is still way above the WHO threshold of 5%,” said Garganera.

The councilor said the city has a long way to go in the reduction of the cases, which is why he appeals to the public to be more vigilant.

He said that people must not let their guards down because the behavior of the public determines the trend of the cases.

“In other words, we’re still in the midst of this pandemic, the only consolation perhaps is that Omicron came too fast and hope they’re gone too soon,” he added. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

COVID-19 cases declining in Cebu City? Too early to tell, says EOC

No new COVID transmissions in 43 Cebu City brgys

Cortes reports drop in Mandaue City’s active cases

Active COVID-19 cases down to 107,988 as DOH records 17,138 new recoveries

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy