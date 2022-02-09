Mandaue to talk with residents affected by flood-control project

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 09,2022 - 06:33 PM
flood control project

The flood-control project in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government will be conducting a dialogue with the residents affected by the city’s flood control project in sitio Uniwide in Barangay Tipolo, to renew negotiations regarding the implementation of the project.

Atty. Johnbee Biton, head of the Mandaue City Housing and Urban Development Office, said they will schedule a dialogue possibly this week.

Biton said there was already a series of consultations with the affected before.

Twenty-one houses within the 3-meter easement zone of the Tipolo creek will be affected by the flood-control project.

The city has already started the construction of the project which worries some residents because there was no relocation site offered yet by the city.

Biton said this is the purpose of the dialogue to renew negotiations and know what the residents wanted.

“Mao na mag schedule og dialogue, to renew the negotiation kung asa nato masulbad ang problema,” said Biton.

The city has been asking residents to vacate the area for some time now. He said the notice to vacate was sent to them last year.

The project is expected to help address the flooding problems in the city.   /rcg

