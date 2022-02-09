4 dead in clash between NPA rebels and gov’t troops in Northern Samar

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — At least two suspected communist rebels and two civilians were killed in an encounter on February 8, 2022 between government troops and New People’s Army rebels in Barangay Roxas, Catubig town, Northern Samar.

An investigation showed that troops of the 803rd Infantry Brigade were patrolling the area when they encountered a group of rebels believed to be members of the Front Committee 15 of Sub-Regional Committee of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

A firefight ensued between the two groups that resulted in the killings of two suspected rebels and two civilians.

Gov. Edwin Marino Ongchuan and Mayor Galahad Vicencio condemned the “barbaric acts” of the rebels, who despite the presence of civilians, fired their weapons.

