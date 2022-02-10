SWU PHINMA College of Information Technology brings IT, industry giants to upcoming career summit

The world’s leaders in information technology (IT) are coming together for a series of innovative learning sessions at the College of Information Technology of Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA). Both pioneers in the industry, Microsoft and Lexmark, will be kicking off a month-long webinar series on various employment prospects in the field that will guide SHS students to ace pathways in IT.

Careers in IT and How to Best Prepare will begin streaming live every Friday at 2:00 PM starting February 11 on the official Facebook pages of the college and on SWU PHINMA. This is part of the annual SWU PHINMA’s College of Information Technology Career Summit, an initiative to lead senior high school students in choosing a tailored IT program as they prepare to become global IT professionals.

Following the pilot episode are weekly pocket sessions with industry experts as they talk about employment trends in IT. Joining the roster of speakers are Symph.co’s founder Albert Padin (Feb. 18) who will share the secrets into creating future-proof apps; AXA Philippines’ Christopher Flores will discuss how to develop hassle-free mobile solutions (Feb 25); Barcelona-based web developer Jean Andrei dela Cruz will bring us on a tour on what happens at the backend of their website, Lodgify (March 4); and Alexei Menardo of Snickers Chamber will give us a glimpse of the local indie gaming scene (March 11).

For those interested to join the webinar on February 11, 2022 you may register thru: https://bit.ly/SWUPHINMACITCareerSummit2022. You may also contact SWU PHINMA directly through 0917 835 2881 or 0942 082 0539 or follow the university’s official Facebook page Southwestern University PHINMA for updates and important announcements.