Pagasa: Slightly hot weather to prevail over most of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Weather will be a little hot in many areas across the country, including Metro Manila, this Thursday, February 10, 2022, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

This is because the northeast monsoon, locally termed as amihan, which usually brings slight to moderate rainfall and cold winds, will not affect most of the Philippines this day – only the extreme North Luzon, Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

“Ngayong araw, sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, kasama ang Metro Manila, sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao at Visayas ay inaasahan ang medyo mainit na panahon dahil ang amihan ay hindi nakakaapekto sa mga lugar na ito,” he said.

(Today, in a large portion of Luzon, including Metro Manila, and in some parts of Mindanao and Visayas, slightly hot weather is expected because the northeast monsoon will not affect these areas.)

In contrast, Batanes is seen to have overcast skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon, which will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

At the same time, the trough of a low-pressure area will affect the eastern section of Mindanao, Pagasa said.

This will cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region, Cebu, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Pagasa said flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to at times heavy rains may occur in these areas.

Despite the predicted slightly hot weather in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms brought about by easterlies or localized thunderstorms may still be anticipated, according to the state weather bureau.

Severe thunderstorms may cause flash floods or landslides, it likewise warned.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas for today, February 10, will be as follows:

Laoag: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 23 degrees Celsius

Metro Manila: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

As for sea conditions, the state weather service said Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to rough due to moderate to strong winds from east to northeast.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds in the northeast direction, with slight to moderate coastal waters, it added.

