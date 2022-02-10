Parents can now take leaves for National Vax Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parents, who need to accompany their children to get vaccinated during the National Vaccination Days on February 10 to 12, 2022, are allowed to take leaves from work.

In a circular released by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on February 10, the private sector is encouraged to allow parents accompanying their children to the vaccination sites to take time off.

“Employers are highly encouraged to allow their employees to accompany their children for vaccination, without considering them as absent from their work, provided that they present proof of vaccination of their children,” said Secretary Silvestre Bello of DOLE

“The concerned employees may likewise be allowed to utilize their available leave credits to cover their absence during the NVD, subject to company policy or collective bargaining agreement granting the same. Be guided accordingly,” said Bello.

This was welcomed by parents in Cebu City who are accompanying their children to the vaccination sites.

One parent, who requested anonymity, told CDN Digital that she had to take time off from work because she was taking advantage of the National Vaccination Days for her two teenage sons and daughter to get vaccinated.

“May na lang run ba kay pwede sila moabsent sa school,” she said.

(It is good to have it today because they are allowed to absent themselves in school.)

The Cebu City site at SM Seaside was filled with minors and their parents lining up for the jab. There were more minors compared to adults on the first day of the National Vax Days.

Cebu City Health Department (CHD) head, Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, said that the first day of the National Vax Days went on smoothly with 39 out of 40 sites open. One site was not able to open because of a damaged roof.

Ibones said that they were targeting to administer 58,000 doses mostly for booster, but on the first day, most of the doses released were for minors and for the second dose of the vaccine.

The CHD noticed that not many adults due for boosters went to the sites, although they were still collating data from all sites as of the time of writing.

Ibones hopes that people, who are already fully vaccinated ,will get the booster shot because this will help increase their immunity against the COVID-19.

All sites will accept walk-ins as well whether registered to the Pabakunata.com or not. CHD personnel are ready to assist them on site for the registration.

The National Vax Days will continue on until Saturday, February 12, 2022, still in 39 sites.

/dbs

