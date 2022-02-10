Casimero title defense to be held in Liverpool, UK

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While WBO world bantamweight champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero is busy training in Mandaue City, Probellum announced that they have chosen the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England as the venue for his mandatory title defense on April 22 against British contender Paul Butler.

In a press statement released by Probellum on Thursday, February 10, it stated that Liverpool is one of the ‘most passionate boxing cities in the world,’ making it a fitting venue for Casimero and Butler’s duel.

“Liverpool is one of the most passionate boxing cities in the world and we are delighted to be holding our first show at the M&S Bank Arena in April,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“This is an absolutely fantastic card featuring a combination of world-class fighters, extremely talented aspiring stars, and packed with local talent whose fans will no doubt create a truly unique atmosphere.”

It’s best remembered that the 32-year old Casimero, a three-division world champion almost lost the WBO world title after WBO issued a show-cause order for his failure to attend the official weigh-in of his bout with Butler on December 11 in Dubai, UAE.

Casimero missed the weigh-in after being hospitalized due to viral gastritis which was later validated. The WBO then let Casimero keep his title after providing them with sufficient medical records about his medical condition.

Meanwhile, Probellum is the boxing outfit that promotes his upcoming bout after winning the purse bid last October worth $105,000. Casimero is guaranteed to receive 75% of the purse worth $78,750 before it’s getting deducted while Butler gets 25% ($26,250).

Casimero is now in Mandaue City, particularly, at the Villamor Brothers Boxing Gym of Cebuano boxing trainer Edito Villamor. He sports a record of 31 wins with 21 knockouts and four defeats while Butler has 33-2 (win-loss) card with 15 knockouts.

Casimero is accompanied by his brother Jayson and the rest of his team in their training camp here. /rcg

