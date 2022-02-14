How long should you date before getting married? Read on.

CEBU, Philippines—Maybe you’ve been together for weeks, or maybe it’s been ten long years already.

But if marriage is a goal for both of you, when is the best time to make it happen?

When should a couple get married? After two years? After five? Is there any reason to wait?

CDN Digital asked a couple who has been together for 36 years now.

And their answer to that is, “it depends.”

Couple Enriquita and Ramon Entera believe that there is no time frame or specific age when it comes to love and even so, marriage.

“Naa gyod na sa pagsinabtanay. Kay ang adjustment is lifetime,” Enriquita said.

“Dili kana ka kuhaan og base. Kay naa’y uban nga guwang na nagminyo, apan nagkabulag man gihapon kay wala sila magsinabtanay. Naay uban nga dugay na nanag uyab, nya usa pa magminyo, nya bisan pa man sa kadugay, duna gihapoy mga wala pagsinabtanay, duna’y magbulag gihapon,” she added.

Enriquita shared with CDN Digital they already knew each other because they only live in a small village where everyone knows everyone.

They started dating when both of them were 30 and tied the knot almost three years after.

They will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary this coming September 17, 2022.

They shared that one of the most important thing to consider before marriage is mutual understanding.

Enriquita said they should first make sure that their love for one another is more than enough to accept and understand their differences.

“Dili man gud nato mabaw-an. Kay usahay ba, kaning wala pa sila nagminyo, dili pa man na ipakita ang ilang tinuod nga kinaiya. Nya inig ka dugay na sa ilang kaminyoon, manggawas na ang tinuod. Unya naa’y uban makadawat, naa’y uban dili. So mao ng kinahanglan gyod nga naay pagsinabtanay, pagrespetohay. Kay kining kaminyoon, dili sa tanang panahon nindot,” said Enriquita.

“Nya magkinahanglan gyod nga naa pud silay honesty sa usa’g-usa para pud ang ilang mga anak himoon sila nga sombanan. Kinahanglan gyod nga sa di pa magminyo, magsutaay sa sila. Kay aron way pagmahayay ba,” she added.

Although the couple doesn’t believe in the so called “marrying age” or time frame in relationships, they also believe that it is a lot better to do it when both are ready financially, emotionally, and mentally.

So if you are feeling a little pressured with your age or the ‘right’ amount of time to date before getting married, know that it’s totally okay to wait for your time to come.

