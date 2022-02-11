Prepare to Fall in Love at bai Hotel Cebu

Ahh yes, February—where heart icons, bouquets, and the colors red and pink become significantly present everywhere—demanding attention. And yet, there’s just something about it that makes hearts flutter whether you’re celebrating with someone or enjoying the company of well, yourselves. Let that feeling fly through as bai Hotel Cebu brings you a staycation and savory eats for a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Suite Love

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the month of love, why not stay in to celebrate? Get cozy at their well-appointed rooms from February 12 to 14 with a special Valentine’s Day couples set up and wake up the next day with a hearty breakfast in bed for two.

The Studio Room is priced at Php 6,000 nett per night and the One-Bedroom Suite is priced at Php 8,000 nett with the following inclusions: breakfast in bed for two (2), a bottle of wine, and chocolates, 10% discount on food and beverage outlets except for Wallstreet, unlimited WiFi access, complimentary use of the outdoor infinity lap pool and free use of the fitness gym. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, you can contact bai Hotel Cebu’s reservations team at (032) 342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 local 8845-46 or email them at [email protected].

Seasons of Love: Valentine’s Day dining offers

Get ready to indulge at CAFÉ bai for Hearty Feasts and create special memories with a delicious buffet spread on February 14, 2022. The lunch and dinner buffet is priced at Php 1,488 nett per person.

At Marble+Grain Steakhouse feel the love as you bite into their specially curated set menu that goes well together like steak and wine. The set menu retails for Php 1,875 nett per person. Marble+Grain is open daily from 11 AM – 10 PM.

Love indeed takes you to heights you’ve never felt before, take that feeling 23-stories high and chow on a Valentine’s Day Set menus at Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar. You can choose from 3 set menus with a main course of Sous vide pork medallion, Lamb Rack, or Slow-cooked beef, all retailing for Php 1,388 nett per person.

Delight in Flavors of Love at Ume Japanese Cuisine and experience authentic Japanese set menus curated by Chef Onuki. The Unagi Bo Sushi is for Php 1,800 nett per person, Salmon Tutsumiyaki set is for Php 1,700 nett per person and the Ryuan Yaki set retails for Php 1,600 nett. Ume Japanese Cuisine is served at Marble+Grain Steakhouse.

Because some things are Meant To Tea, they’re opening the Lobby Lounge just for Valentine’s Day and they’re serving their Afternoon Tea Set for Php 4,303.20 nett good for three persons (yes, third wheels included), inclusive of the Acrylic Tower Pastry Case. Rate is also inclusive of either 3 cups of coffee or 3 TWG tea in a pot refillable with hot water. The Lobby Lounge is also serving Marble+Grain Steakhouse and Ume Japanese Cuisine set menus from 11 AM – 10 PM.

Love cakes and other Valentine’s Day delights are also available at Wallstreet Coffee + Bar, open daily from 6 AM – 10 PM. And if you’re the type to show love through blooms, The Flower Social-Cebu is selling hand-crafted bouquets at the hotel’s Grand Lobby.

For table reservations and more information, you can call bai Hotel Cebu at (032) 342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL