WATCH: Jessy Mendiola shares teaser of her last ‘pasabog pictorial’

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Jessy Mendiola once again is setting the internet on fire as she shares another clip from her last “pasabog pictorial.”

On Instagram, the actress uploaded a teaser of her sexy photoshoot to mark her last year in her 20s, and before she gets pregnant with her first child with her husband Luis Manzano.

“This is it! My last pasabog pictorial before I turn 30 and before I get preggy!” the actress shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessy Mendiola- Manzano (@senorita_jessy)

Recently, the sexy actress wowed her fans with her sizzling photos as she transformed into a cowgirl.

“It’s been a long time since I had a photoshoot like this. Last hurrah before I turn 30 this year!” Jessy captioned her photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessy Mendiola- Manzano (@senorita_jessy)

Her husband Manzano also reacted to her seductive photos, and said in the comment section: “Pauwi na po ako.”

The celebrity couple announced that they already married last April 2021. The confirmation was made on their social media accounts along with video from their intimate wedding ceremony.

/bmjo

