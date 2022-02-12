To achieve health and beauty goals this year, Sa Watsons Ako!

Through the years, leading health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons has helped Filipinos in achieving their goals. Whatever it is that we want to achieve in health, beauty or wellness, choosing Watsons is the first step to helping improve our daily lives.

Whether the goal is to be healthier, be more diligent with your skincare routine or even be wiser in spending, Watsons has you covered. Watsons, the top health, beauty and wellness retailer, offers the widest array of products and the best deals for every budget at its over 900 locations nationwide and online channels. You also get the chance to win the most fabulous prizes to celebrate you reaching your health and beauty goals.

Want the best deals as you try to reach your goals? Always, Sa Watsons Ako and here’s why:

For health goals, Sa Watsons Ako

Watsons gives you access to the best vitamins and supplements to stay healthy. Keep your immune system strong with Potencee and make sure you have adequate fiber intake with C-Lium Fiber. Entrasol Platinum provides nutritional support for those recovering from illness, for adults with nutrition risk.

For virus protection goals, Sa Watsons Ako

For adequate protection against viruses and air pollution when you go out, get the RespoKare Anti-Viral Mask.

For skin goals, Sa Watsons Ako

Get the skin nutrition advantage with Snow Caps L Glutathione, Met Tathione Soft Capsule, Ivi Collagen Ready To Drink and Belo Collagen Vanilla! Whether your goal is clearer, brighter or younger-looking skin, Watsons has the perfect product for you. Belo AcnePro Pimple Patch, Nivea Extra White Firming Body Lotion and Kojiesan Family Sulit Pack will help you love the skin you’re in.

Time for a makeover? Sa Watsons Ako

For your oral hygiene, Oral-B 3D White Luxe Perfection Toothpaste has the fastest and most advanced teeth whitening technology. Get a new hair look with L’Oreal Paris Excellence Ash Supreme Hair Color while achieving on-fleek lashes with Maybelline Volume Express Hyper Curl Mascara.

For Grand Goals, Sa Watsons Ako

For a minimum single-receipt purchase of Php800 inclusive of one participating product, you can join the “Grand Goals Giveaway” where you have the chance to win trips for two to Boracay or Palawan, 3 iPhone 13 128GB and 5 10.2-inch iPads 64GB WiFi, 10 Fitbit Charge 5 and Watsons Shopping e-vouchers worth Php10,000 each! The promo is only open for Watsons Card and Watsons Elite Card members. Not a member yet? Go to https://m.facebook.com/WatsonsPH/posts/4972816936089157 for FREE sign-up until February 14, 2022.

The “Grand Goals Giveaway” promo has been extended until March 16, 2022 so you have more time to join! For more information, visit https://www.watsons.com.ph/grand-goals-giveaway-terms-conditions.

Budol-While-Saving-Money Goals, Sa Watsons Ako

Be a smart shopper and take advantage of Watsons’ Sweldo Sale on February 12-15 with deals up to 50% off and even Buy 1 Get 1 offers so you can meet your money saving goals! Take advantage of free shipping offers for a minimum spend of Php 1,499 for non-members and P899 for members, plus exclusive promo codes when you shop online https://www.watsons.com.ph/sale-payday.

For DO GOOD goals, Sa Watsons Ako

As part of its commitment to DO GOOD for others and the environment, Watsons is helping shoppers DO GOOD through Sustainable Choices by offering them a wider selection of products that are not just good for one’s self, but also for the environment. Here are some ways you can DO GOOD starting with the products you use everyday:

Choose Clean Beauty with Naturals by Watsons Tea Tree Gel and Naturals by Watsons Cica Soothing Cream. These products do not contain unwanted ingredients, are cruelty-free and produced with the environment in mind.

Go the extra mile in helping out the environment by picking products with Better Ingredients and Better Packaging. Watsons Flower Travel Tissue is FSC-certified, which means it is made of sustainably-sourced paper from responsibly-managed forests, while Watsons Charcoal Bamboo Ultra Soft Toothbrush has no plastic packaging and uses 100% recycled paper box.

Lastly, minimize plastic waste by opting for Refills when available. Watsons Green Tea and Apple Scented Hand Soap and Strawberry and Yoghurt Cream Hand Wash also come in refill pouches, so you can re-use your old plastic containers at home.

Shop online via (https://www.watsons.com.ph) or via the mobile app (http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp).

Keep going to achieve your 2022 goals! No matter what it is, Sa Watsons Ako!

There are many ways to shop at Watsons:

Shop online via (https://www.watsons.com.ph) or via the mobile app (http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp). Get your Watsons orders in 4 hours or less via Watsons Express Delivery (Available in Metro Manila and select areas in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal for orders made before 5 p.m.)

Shop from home with Watsons Call & Delivery service, where you can order your health and beauty essentials and have them delivered to your home within 24 hours! Check out this link to see the store nearest you: https://bit.ly/WatsonsCallAndDelivery Delivery hours are from 11 AM to 5 PM, Mondays to Sundays. Cut-off for same day delivery is 4 PM.

You can also visit any of their 900+ stores nationwide (https://www.watsons.com.ph/store-finder)

For more information about “Sa Watsons Ako,” you may visit https://www.watsons.com.ph/sale-sa-watsons-ako.

READ MORE: You can now get high-quality COVID-19 antigen rapid tests at Watson

ADVERTORIAL