Talisay police to serenade elderly on Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Mangharana mi nila (We will serenade them).”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, station commander of the Talisay City Police Station, said this will be the policemen’s treat to the elderly particularly in Barangay Linao on Valentine’s Day.

Caballes said some policemen would go around the barangay to serenade the elderly, and perhaps, help these old folks to remember the time when they were young and being wooed by their special someone.

Caballes, however, refused to give further details, but he instead said that they would be extending their police visibility outside hotels, motels, and other areas of convergence on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022, to ensure safety and compliance with existing health protocols.

He said that there would be no major adjustments in their deployment as they only would extend their presence in these areas.

Some of the Talisay police will be assigned to check and look after a few of the areas of convergence. These include malls, parks, among others during the observance of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

As they anticipate possible crowd influx in these public areas, Caballes reminds the public again that there are existing health protocols being implemented in the city and that the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in Talisay City is still in effect.

With this, the Talisay police asked residents not to go outside during curfew hours or they would be apprehended.

Earlier, the cities of Mandaue and Cebu also said that they have prepared their security measures for Valentine’s Day. These include the police presence in different dating areas and in places of convergence which police anticipate to draw a crowd.

