What’s best paired with lechon?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lechon.

What first comes to your mind when you hear the word “lechon.”

But it is no denying that Cebu has one of the best-tasting lechons in the country.

Talking about Lechon, let’s also talk about what is best paired with this juicy Lechon.

In Talisay City, you can taste one of the best lechons in Cebu, and also in Talisay you can see a lot of food vendors selling different kinds of food that would be best paired with lechon.

TALISAY LECHON!!LOOK: Kinsay wala pa makapaniudto diha? Unsa kahay labing lami nga ipares sa lechon sa Talisay?? ￼📸 :Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, February 12, 2022

Over on the CDN Digital comment section Siloys are sharing what they think is best paired while eating lechon.

The pairing will always be up to you, but just remember, no matter how much you love to eat lechon, just eat it in moderation.

Okay, Siloys?

/dbs