Campaign period is not an excuse to disregard protocols – Talisay cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The campaign period for the 2022 polls is not an excuse for the public to disregard health protocols in Talisay City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said this as he reminded the candidates and their supporters to abide by the existing health protocols and the guidelines that the Commission on Elections had set in line with the campaign period which started last February 8.

READ: Comelec sets rules on in-person campaigns; LGUs have say

Caballes said that they had regular coordination with the city’s Comelec in implementing the guidelines that the latter had released in line with the official start of the campaign period.

Aside from that, they also intensified their campaign against loose firearms and wanted persons.

This was, Caballes said, for them to avoid chances of politicians in using these individuals for their advantage and also in disrupting the peaceful flow of the election.

Still, their Comelec checkpoints are held twice per day.

If they also receive information from the Comelec that there would be campaign activities or rallies to be held in the city, they would immediately deploy personnel there to ensure that they follow the guidelines and the minimum health standard protocols.

Caballes also appealed to the candidates to coordinate with the Comelec in conducting their campaign activities and to strictly observe the health protocols as Cebu province had remained under Alert Level 3 until February 15.

Aside from these safety preparations, Caballes said that they also had collective efforts with the church and the community or they call as “Kasimbayan” aiming to ensure that no crimes would be committed during the election.

Police also assured that they would fairly implement rules during the campaign period.

RELATED STORIES

DOH urges candidates to be ‘role models’ by following health protocols

CCPO assures no selective approach in implementing rules during campaign period

Comelec-Cebu urges nat’l candidates to do E-rally

Comelec launches ‘e-Rally Channel’ for nat’l candidates in May polls

National bets, supporters reminded: Be mindful when campaigning in Cebu

Reminder to bets: No kiss, no selfies, no handouts

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy