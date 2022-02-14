Girl with Leukemia needs help urgently

A seven-year-old girl from Brgy. Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu pleads for urgent financial help as she battles cancer through chemotherapy.

Raseljean Baclay was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on December 2, 2020. Symptoms of an unexpected disease began to appear one month before her diagnosis. She experienced recurring fever and body weakness. Her lymph nodes on the neck, armpit, and groin were swollen too. These distressing manifestations made her body weak, so her parents sought for medical help from a specialist. A series of laboratory tests were then performed including a bone marrow aspiration. The results revealed that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood in which the bone marrow abnormally produces plenty of immature lymphocytes. Children are usually affected by this debilitating disease but there is a high chance of cure when they are immediately treated with intensive chemotherapy.

Raseljean’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered right after her diagnosis on December 2, 2020. In order to make sure that cancer cells are entirely eradicated, her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for at least three years. She will have to complete this medical regimen in that long span of time. At present, she is on maintenance phase of her treatment. Her monthly chemotherapy sessions together with her regular laboratory workups and procedures are high-priced. The estimate cost would range from P5,000 to P10,000 every month.

Raseljean is a kind and smart girl as described by her parents. Her mother stated, “She is obedient and industrious. She is very sweet to us and loving to her two siblings.” Her hobbies include playing with kitchen toys and reading books. Even in her young age, she dreams big as she longs to become a nurse or a doctor someday. In order to meet the needs of the family, her father works hard as a “habal-habal” driver and earns a meager P300 every day. Her mother, a housewife, takes good care of the whole family. Indeed, her father’s income could not sustain a family of five. Adding to that, Raseljean’s costly chemotherapy had already drained the family’s finances. In fact, they are struggling where to find additional resources for her monthly treatment. The devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon Odette worsened their struggles and had brought them to their knees as a family. They are now living in a house with a badly destroyed roof. “In these difficult times, we often turn to God for help and hope for Raseljean’s complete healing,” her mother prayed. Truly, they are in desperate need of timely aid. Hence, her family is earnestly appealing for financial assistance from goodhearted individuals to help save Raseljean’s life and support them as they recover from the typhoon.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

