Only 8 out of 159,612 minors aged 5-11 experienced COVID vaccine adverse effects—DOH

By: Daniza Fernandez - Inquirer.net | February 15,2022 - 12:49 PM
The DOH in the Ilocos region is eyeing to vaccinate at least 25,000 children ages 5 to 11 during the weeklong national vaccination drive.

A child gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur during the launch of the pediatric vaccination for 5-11 years old on Monday, Feb. 14. (Photo courtesy of Vigan City LGU)

MANILA, Philippines — Only eight out of the 159,612 minors aged five to 11 experienced adverse effects after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje reported Tuesday.

“In terms of the adverse events following immunization, our latest report still at eight,” she said.

The adverse events include rashes in the extremities, itchy throat, vomiting, and pain in the site with some chills.

Cabotaje said that there are guidelines and advice to the parents and guardians on how to address the adverse events.

The pilot vaccination for children aged five to 11 started on February 7.

“Our reformulated, our age-appropriate or pediatric Pfizer is coming in tranches… We’re expecting another 780,000 February 16 and about five to six million total for the month of February,” she said.

The first and second tranches of  780,000 doses each, were delivered on February 4 and 10, respectively.

To date, only Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was given approval to be used for five- to 11-year-old children.

The third tranche of reformulated Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive on Wednesday, Cabotaje said.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 5 to 11-years-old, adverse effects, COVID-19 vaccines, minors

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.