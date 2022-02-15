Only 8 out of 159,612 minors aged 5-11 experienced COVID vaccine adverse effects—DOH
MANILA, Philippines — Only eight out of the 159,612 minors aged five to 11 experienced adverse effects after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje reported Tuesday.
“In terms of the adverse events following immunization, our latest report still at eight,” she said.
The adverse events include rashes in the extremities, itchy throat, vomiting, and pain in the site with some chills.
Cabotaje said that there are guidelines and advice to the parents and guardians on how to address the adverse events.
The pilot vaccination for children aged five to 11 started on February 7.
“Our reformulated, our age-appropriate or pediatric Pfizer is coming in tranches… We’re expecting another 780,000 February 16 and about five to six million total for the month of February,” she said.
The first and second tranches of 780,000 doses each, were delivered on February 4 and 10, respectively.
To date, only Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was given approval to be used for five- to 11-year-old children.
The third tranche of reformulated Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive on Wednesday, Cabotaje said.
