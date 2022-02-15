NUSTAR’s first luxury hotel brand in Cebu, Fili joins the 2022 International Travel Festival

This year’s International Travel Festival (ITF) happens on February 18 to 20 in Ayala Center Cebu. One of the most anticipated travel fairs in the Visayas and Mindanao regions will offer the best travel and lifestyle packages to boost local tourism and showcase the country’s most popular destinations, brand new luxury hotels, resorts and restaurants. NUSTAR Resort & Casino together with Fili will be participating with great offers in their must-see exhibit where guests can learn more about the upcoming leisure and entertainment complex and avail of special introductory vouchers for staycation in Fili hotel and dining in the exciting new restaurants.

The perfect getaway can be planned ahead with “Hello, FILI” staycation vouchers. This is an overnight package that includes accommodation with breakfast for two adults, guaranteed late check-out at 3 PM, 10% discount at all NUSTAR dining establishments and FILI’s signature amenity. Vouchers start at Php 7,000 net for Deluxe Room and Php8,000 for Deluxe Seaview Room. Vouchers are valid until December 20, 2023.

For food enthusiasts who love to explore unique and international dining concepts, NUSTAR Dining Vouchers are also available to give an opportunity to be the first guests to dine in NUSTAR’s global restaurants. Vouchers will be your passport to travel by taste in signature restaurants like Mott 32 from Hongkong and Il Primo Italian Steakhouse; or in casual dining outlets like Xin Tian Di (Chinese), Fina (Filipino), Fili Hotel’s lobby lounge and all-day-dining café; and enjoy the nightlife in The Bund (Whisky & Cigar Bar) and Axis entertainment bar. This dining vouchers are priced at a discounted rate of Php1,200 net for an equivalent value of Php1,500 net worth of food & beverage. Vouchers are valid until December 20, 2023.

ABOUT FILI

Fili is a new Robinson’s Hotels & Resorts brand of homegrown hotel with its flagship property opening at the NUSTAR Resort & Casino, Cebu City. It is their first, authentic, 5-star Filipino hotel for discerning luxury travelers.

The 379 guest rooms and suites are characterized by contemporary décor with Filipino accents. Distinguished guests are in for breathtaking views of nature all while embraced in Filipino warmth and celebrated local craftsmanship. Fili takes pride in the Filipino’s genuine care and warm hospitality.

Fili will be one’s home away from home, a sanctuary for relaxation after all the fun and excitement at the integrated resort’s shopping, dining and entertainment possibilities.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANTS

NUSTAR invites lifestyle seekers and gourmet travelers to The Strip, home of our signature restaurants. Two contemporary restaurants promise remarkable gastronomic adventures.

Mott 32 from Hongkong and New York will launch its first restaurant in the Philippines here at The Strip. Taking a modern approach to Chinese cuisine, Mott 32 is led by Michelin-awarded Chef Lee Man Sing.

Prides itself with signature dishes, Mott 32 introduces Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck, in “Signature Mott 32 Cut” together with signature drinks namely Hanami, Anna Wong, Fujian Negroni, and Forbidden Rose. With an impressive interior design created by the award-winning Joyce Wang Studios, this particular level of modernity, combined with a respect for tradition makes Mott 32 spectacularly unique.

Treat yourself to our luxurious accommodation and must try food concepts with ITF’s exclusive deals and special discounts on February 18-20. Come and visit our booth for exciting surprise gifts.

Another food destination to look forward to at The Strip is Il Primo, a premium Italian Steak House. Il Primo encourages indulgence in Italian lifestyle offerings with its highly engaging, interactive and friendly environment. Presenting an array of authentic Italian cuisines and finest Wagyu Beef Steak prepared by our Italian Chef Luca, these signature dishes are perfectly paired with your favorite choice of Italian wine. Il Primo is the best place for business dinner events, celebrations or intimate gatherings.

Apart from the upscale signature restaurants, there are casual dining restaurants and bars next to the gaming floor of NUSTAR. FINA – the best of Filipino cuisine from Cebu and other regions of the country, from Cebu Pork belly to Crispy Pata, Kinilaw, Sisig and Pinoy delicacies. XIN TIAN DI – Chinese and Asian cuisine to comfort patrons with the best dimsum, Hainanese chicken rice, Laksa, Wok-fried Beef.

With a promising surge in domestic travel, holidaymakers are expected to return to our tropical island of Cebu for a well-deserved getaway. Treat yourself to our luxurious accommodation and must try food concepts with ITF’s exclusive deals and special discounts on February 18-20. Come and visit our booth for exciting surprise gifts. Feel the Warmth and Joy at FILI and our new restaurants!

READ MORE: NUSTAR Resort and Casino: Cebu’s next lifestyle and leisure gem

ROBINSONS HOTELS & RESORTS

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR) is the hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) and is on the path to becoming the Philippines’ biggest and best hotel group with the widest variety of formats and brands and most diverse geographic reach.

In the international deluxe category, it has the IHG managed Crowne Plaza Galleria and Holiday Inn Galleria, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, and the upcoming The Westin Sonata Place Ortigas. For its homegrown brands, there are the Summit Hotels and Resorts brand and the essential service hotel chain Go Hotels located in the metro and in key cities nationwide. Its latest development is the ambitious NUSTAR Resort & Casino, poised to become Cebu’s first integrated resort development. NUSTAR Resort & Casino will be home to three exceptional hotels: NUSTAR Hotel Cebu (the only ultra-luxury hotel outside of Metro Manila), Fili (a five-star resort offering genuine Filipino hospitality), and Grand Summit (a lifestyle celebrations hotel).

Set on an island already renowned for its hospitality, each hotel has been designed to redefine 5-star luxury in accommodations, dining, and leisure.

ADVERTORIAL