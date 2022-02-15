Mayor Chan thanks IATF for downgrading city’s status to Alert Level 2

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has expressed his gratitude to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) for downgrading the city status to Alert Level 2 from February 16 to 28, 2022.

Aside from Lapu-Lapu City, the IATF-MEID has also lowered to Alert Level 2 the status Cebu City, Mandaue City, Cebu Province, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

“Dako akong kalipay nga Alert Level 2 na ta, dako ning tabang sa syudad sa Lapu-Lapu diin abli na sab ang atong turismo,” Chan said.

Despite this, Chan continued to appeal to Oponganons to still observe the safety and health protocols, such as social distancing and avoiding crowds, and the proper wearing of face masks at all times.

He also urged unvaccinated Oponganons to have themselves inoculated including children who are 5 to 11 years old. The city opened its vaccination drive for this age group on Monday, February 14.

Chan said that the city is also preparing for this less restrictive Alert Level 2, especially for tourism-related activities.

“Atoa na sab paga-sugdan ang atoang tour within the Mactan Shrine,” he added.

He said that the city has already conducted training and orientation to tour guides, in coordination with the tour guides association, with the support of the City Tourism Office.

Mactan Shrine, or Liberty Shrine, is the venue of last year’s 500-year national celebration of the Victory of Mactan.

The 500-year celebration will culminate this coming April 27, 2022. The Liberty Shrine is one of the City’s major tourist attractions.

“With this development I’m pretty sure, mobalik na ta sa atoang normal nga kinabuhi ug makabangon na ang mga Oponganon, daghang salamat,” he said. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu City to release Alert Level 2 guidelines within the week

Cortes issues EO for alert level 2 guidelines

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy