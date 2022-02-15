Mandaue lifts curfew

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government will be lifting its curfew starting Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Tuesday afternoon, February 15, released executive order no. 47 series of 2022, providing guidelines on the implementation of Alert Level 2, among which is the lifting of the city’s curfew.

However, the city wide curfew hours from 11 p.m to 4 a.m for minors will still be imposed except when they are accompanied by their parents or when attending to work or for essential purposes.

Cortes said he decided to lift the curfew because of the requests of businesses and workers in the city who struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic because of the implementation of the city’s curfew.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will place the whole Central Visayas under Alert Level 2 from February 16 to 28, 2022.

Roxane Reyes, a staff of a famous 24-hour ‘batchoy’ (noodle soup) store in Mandaue, welcomed the development.

Reyes of Vcente Batchoy said before the pandemic, they used to operate for 24 hours. She said it is a great development as most of the customers flock during evening.

Under the Alert Level 2, indoor dine-in services, fitness studios, hair salons, bars, amusement parks, recreational venues, among others may operate at a 50 percent venue capacity while outdoor dine-in services and fitness studios and gyms among others may operate at a 70 percent venue capacity. Places with Safety Seal will have additional 10 percent capacity.

The indoor capacity will only be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years old vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting, operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops and other gaming establishments, among others are still not allowed to operate aside from those authorized by the IATF.

Unvaccinated individuals who will be visiting Mandaue City would still need to present proof of identity and/or proof of essential travel, a negative RT-PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours or negative Antigen test result taken within last 48 hours before entering the city. Fully vaccinated individuals are given exemption from presenting a negative RT-PCR test result.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue City won’t lift curfew

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy