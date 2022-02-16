DOT to highlight CV’s outdoor activities, culture in travel festival

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Outdoor activities such as paragliding, kayaking, scuba diving, mountaineering, trekking, trail-riding and the refreshing experience of the rich marine and terrestrial destinations here are among the key attractions that Central Visayas has to offer during the International Travel Festival 2022 (ITF 2022) scheduled from February 18 to 20, 2022.

In a statement, the Central Visayas office of the Department of Tourism (DOT-7) said the festival that will be held at the Ayala Center Cebu is in support of industry players in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor who are trying to recover from the ill effects of the pandemic and Super Typhoon Odette.

“After two years of having been virtually home-bound, ITF 2022’s theme ‘It’s Time to Travel’ is appropriate. Indeed, it’s time to travel, experience more of our mountains, farms, and lush forests, our beaches and the sea,” DOT-7 director Shahlimar Hofer Tamano said.

Aside from the region’s tourism attractions, DOT-7 will also be featuring the Filipino Martial Arts (FMA) that has already gained international popularity and the rich heritage and culture of the different localities in the region as an added attraction during the event.

“Filipino martial arts practitioners are scheduled for a demonstration performance on February 18. DOT7 has strongly supported FMA under its FMA7 Program,” the DOT statement reads.

Tamano said putting the spotlight on outdoor destinations and FMA “corresponds to existing health and safety protocols and promotes the more active, natural lifestyle.”

Participants during the travel festival include the Cebu Association of Tour Operations Specialists (CATOS), Oslob Cebu Paragliding Development, KayakAsia Philippines, Inc., Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc., Habagat Outdoor Equipments, Inc., Moalboal Dive Association, Malapascua Business Association, Negros Oriental Dive Association, Zamboanguita Diving and Leisure Resort Association, Dive Mactan, Pacifica Dive, Ocean Dive, and White Tipand Sea Explorers.

Hotels, resorts, restaurants, travel agencies, booking platforms, insurance providers and other industry stakeholders are also participating in the fair to offer huge discounts on bookings, promotional offers and innovative giveaways.

“The ITF is the region’s biggest travel convention. Returning for its seventh run after a two-year pandemic-induced absence, it is a promising restart for an industry struggling to recover from the challenges brought by the CoViD pandemic and Super Typhoon Odette,” DOT-7 said.

All of the travel festival’s activities will be streamed live on the DOT-7 Facebook page.