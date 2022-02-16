Cebu City targets to vaccinate 350 children in a day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No less than 350 children from Cebu City will be receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this Wednesday, February 16, as the city government officially launched its vaccination drive for minors who are five to 11 years old.

The city opened at least two sites dedicated for children in this age group. These are located at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) and Ayala Center Cebu.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, the City Health Officer, said they are targeting to inoculate at least 250 children per day at the CCSC vaccination site and another 100 at Ayala Center Cebu.

“That number is still small but it’s understandable considering it’s our first day. but we’re hoping that we can accommodate more in the coming days,” Ibones said in Cebuano.

Present during the ceremonial launching at the CCSC and Ayala Center Cebu were Mayor Michael Rama, Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, Councilor Joel Garganera, Philippine Pediatric Society – Central Visayas Chapter President Dr. Alfredo Bongo Jr. and representatives from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7).

Rama, for his part, commended local officials and authorities in ensuring the success of Wednesday’s event.

“They’ve done a splendid job… with today’s achievement of bringing vaccination to (children age) 11 to five years old,” said Rama.

Cebu City initially scheduled the start of its vaccination campaign for kids five to 11 years old on February 14. But it was pushed back to a later date to give more time for preparations.

At least 8,000 children from the city have already registered to receive free COVID-19 vaccines.

