Cebu City police starts ‘Oplan Baklas’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City police, together with representatives from the city’s Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices, will start implementing ‘Oplan Baklas,’ or the removing of illegal campaign materials, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Oplan Baklas is an initiative which aims to ensure that all campaign materials of candidates are placed in designated areas.

Police said they need the guidance and directives from both the north and south district offices of the Comelec in the conduct of ‘Oplan Baklas.’

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the Comelec only has the hold in deciding which campaign materials are violating the requirements set.

She said Comelec representatives will be with them during the conduct of ‘Oplan Baklas’.

“In everything we do, it has to be with the permission and gudiance and directive from the Comelec. We are made aware of that that today is the start of Oplan Baklas. However, everything will be done in a coordinated manner. With that said, we will wait for the guidance from the regional office and the election supervisors here,” Macatangay said.

According to the Fair Elections Act, under Section 9, or the Posting of Campaign Materials, the Comelec may authorize political parties to create poster areas in a maximum of 10 public places, namely plazas, markets, barangay centers, and the like, wherein candidates can post their propaganda there. This, however, must follow the size of the poster areas not exceeding 12 by 16 feet.

Earlier, the CCPO said it is expecting a peaceful 2022 elections as the city is under the category “green,” which means that there is no major security concerns in the upcoming elections.

