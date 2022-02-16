‘Group’ of thieves suspected to be operating in Cebu City, police warn public



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City police have warned the public against a gang of thieves suspected to be operating in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), made this warning after suspected thieves who were armed with an improvised shotgun and knife attempted to enter a house in Barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City on Wednesday dawn, February 16.

Unfortunately for the criminals, they went home empty-handed and lost one of their own in what was described as a freak accident.

This happened when the house owner was roused from sleep and was able to collar one of the three suspects. In the commotion that followed, the suspect who was armed with an improvised shotgun attempted to shoot the house owner in a bid to free his companion but hit the latter instead.

Police said the still-unidentified slain suspect suffered gunshot wounds on the face and right arm and could have died instanttly.

Macatangay said they are still coordinating with the house owner identified as Rafael Ocampo Jr. to determine if he has known enemies or people who may be harboring ill feelings towards him.

Macatangay believed that the suspects have the intention to hurt since they were armed with an improvised shotgun and a 12-inch long kitchen knife.

The police are also not discounting the possibility that the suspects could be members of a notorious group engaged in robbery and other criminal activities.

Macatangay appeals to the public to be observant of unfamiliar faces in their respective areas who might have unlawful plans.

“Among hangyo sa atoang fellow Cebuanos magmatyag ta sa mga tawo nga nagapalibot sa atoang mga barangay, sa atoang sitio especially if bag-o ilahang mga nawong, di sila taga diha. Most especially if naa silay ginabitbit nga firearms or other weapons,” Macatangay said.

(We appeal to our fellow Cebuanos to be observant about unfamiliar faces in their barangays and sitios, most especially if they are carrying firearms and other weapons.)

Macatangay said they will continue with their police visibility, especially in the interior areas of the city to deter any criminal activities. /rcg

