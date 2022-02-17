Visayan leopard cat found dead in Antique

CEBU, Philippines — A male Visayan leopard cat was found dead in Barangay San Andres, Pandan, Antique on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

According to Philippine Initiative for Environmental Conservation – PhilinCon, the Visayan leopard was found at an advanced state of decomposition and there was no way to determine its cause of death.

“The Visayan leopard cat is a Sunda leopard cat (Prionailurus javanensis sumatranus) population in the Philippine Islands of Negros, Cebu, and Panay.

The Visayan leopard cat is endemic to the Philippine islands of Panay and Negros where it inhabits remnant forest fragments. In Cebu, it has also been recorded in sugarcane farms.

It is probably locally extinct or close to extinction on the islands of Cebu and Masbate. Panay and Negros islands have lost 90 to 95 percent of their natural habitat,” PhilinCon shared on Facebook.

PhilinCon is a non-government organization (NGO) in Pandan, Antique Province. They work for the protection, preservation, and rehabilitation of the country’s rainforest.

PhilinCon wants to share awareness for the protection and conservation of our wildlife especially the vulnerable and endangered.

