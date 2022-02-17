Roxas, Dipolog to co-host Pilipinas Super League in March

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Municipality of President Manuel A. Roxas and Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte will co-host the inaugural season of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) slated on March 18.

Before the official announcement of the host towns on February 15, the league officials considered Pagadian City and Cagayan de Oro City as potential hosts.

In last year’s Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg, Dipolog was considered to host the tournament, but later on, the league organizers decided to choose Pagadian City.

The PSL is the newest regional basketball league in the country organized by the same people behind the successful Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup that already held two conferences last year.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of President Manuel A. Roxas has fielded in a team of their own in the VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg and Mindanao Cup Challenge, particularly, the Roxas Vanguards.

The Vanguards reached the quarterfinals of the VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, but was eliminated by eventual champions Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors.

However, a fresh start awaits the Vanguards as they are one of the 12 teams expected to compete in PSL’s inaugural season.

So far, six teams have officially confirmed their participation in the league including Roxas.

The other teams are the Lapu-Lapu Chiefs ARQ Builders, Bicol Spicy Oragons, Davao Occidental Tigers, Cagayan Valley Golden Eagles, and the Cagayan de Oro Higalas.

Six other teams have yet to announce their participation in the league, including another rumored team from Cebu.

The team behind PSL is league founder Rocky Chan and Chelito Caro while their commissioner is former PBA star Marc Pingris.

PSL eyes to become a league that showcases young aspiring cagers, particularly, 21 years old below to provide them their much-deserved exposure in the mainstream basketball scene.

The league’s inaugural conference is planned to be a month-long tournament which follows a single-round robin elimination format with eight teams advancing to the knockout stage.

In addition, the league mainly focuses on showcasing local or homegrown talents by following their unique format on the five on the floor.

Each team should field in two pro players, two regional players, and one homegrown player in the entire duration of the game.

RELATED STORIES

BYB Kapatagan Buffalos make VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge finals

Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors rout top seed MisOr Valientes, move on to finals

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy