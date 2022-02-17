Chantal Elise Schmidt joins MUPH to represent Cebu City

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | February 17,2022 - 04:14 PM
Chantal Elise Schmidt | Photo by Jon Unson

Chantal Elise Schmidt | Photo by Jon Unson

CEBU, Philippines— The Miss Universe Philippines competition is once again around the corner.

Chantal Elise Schmidt, 20, is one of the applicants, who will be vying for this year’s MUPH crown, the Origin Management announced on Tuesday, February 16, 2022.

“Our candidate for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines 2022,” Origin Management said in its Instagram post.

Schmidt will represent Cebu City.

Getting to more about Chantal Elise Schmidt

Schmidt is a pageant newbie, according to Aces and Queens’ social media post.

She is a model since was 16 years old. She is 5’10” tall.

Chantal Elise Schmidt | Photo by Jon Unson

Chantal Elise Schmidt | Photo by Jon Unson

 

Chantal Elise Schmidt | Photo by Jon Unson

Chantal Elise Schmidt | Photo by Jon Unson

She was born in Hong Kong. Schmidt’s mother is from Bacolod while her father is from Frankfurt, Germany. 

“She then moved to Sydney, Bacolod City, Frankfurt, back to Hong Kong, then Cebu, and now Manila,” Aces and Queen shared on Instagram.

She holds a Bilingual International Baccalaureate Diploma in German and English from the Cebu International School and currently taking up law at a German University through an online class. 

You can watch her MUPH introduction video on the KUMU app.

MUPH coronation night is set on April 30, 2022.

Read Next

