Lapu-Lapu inoculates more than 1K kids 5-11 yrs old

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already inoculated more than 1,100 kids aged 5 to 11 years old with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

This was confirmed by Lawyer James Sayson, the city’s vaccine czar.

Earlier, Sayson said that the city has received a total of 3,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Department of Health (DOH) intended for the said age group.

The said doses were allocated to 1,500 kids for the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Sayson also revealed that they didn’t record any adverse reactions from children who were vaccinated.

Sayson, however, admitted that there were some challenges in inoculating the children, especially those who are afraid to get the jab.

“Dili man gyud nimo mawala ang fear sa bata. As of sa venue, wala man tay problema,” Sayson said.

Aside from this, Sayson said they also experienced delays in screening the children.

“Medyo malangan ta gamay sa screening kay very thorough ang screening sa 5 to 11,” he added. /rcg

