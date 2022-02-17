Spaghetti wire bundling in Cebu City moves to southern thoroughfares

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the deadline of the spaghetti wire clearing looms on February 24, 2022, in time for Charter Day, the clearing of the wires has reached Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, City Council chairperson for the committee on infrastructure, said they were now focusing on the southern barangays especially the Natalio Bacalso Avenue.

They are also finishing up M. Velez Street, V. Rama Street, and B. Rodriguez Street.

Guardo said that they were optimistic that they could reach the deadline of clearing the spaghetti wires along the main thoroughfares as all 10 teams were now deployed around the city for the bundling.

The wires have to be bundled so they do not get entangled on the poles and place residents in danger.

“A month after, nagcollect na pud tag wires labi na kanang mga low lying wires, prone sa accidente mahitabo. We created a team for the purpose sa pagbundle gyod anang spaghetti wires,” said Guardo.

(A month after, we “collected” wires especially those low lying wires, which is prone to accidents. We created a team for the purpose to bundle those spaghetti wires.)

As much as the councilor wants the clearing of the wires and bundling of wires to be hastened, he said the city needs more manpower to do so.

They have repeatedly asked for the assistance of telcos in the clearing, but the telcos are deploying most of their teams in the restoration of services to their consumers.

“We understand nga (that) they are also busy sa pagrestore sa ilang (to restore their) services. Also their restoration is dependent on VECO (Visayan Electric) and wala pa nahuman ang VECO so nadugay sad sila (Veco was not yet done with their restoration of power so this caused a delay to their restoration efforts),” said Guardo.

Still, they expect that soon, the spaghetti wire operations will move from the major thoroughfares to the interior streets after the Charter Day on February 24, 2022.

Guardo hopes the telcos would help the city government in the spaghetti wire bundling because they are the experts on how to handle their own service wires.

RELATED STORIES

40% of major thoroughfares in Cebu City cleared of spaghetti wires

Rama to telcos: Clear spaghetti wires before Charter Day

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy