Partly cloudy to cloudy skies to cover huge part of PH

MANILA, Philippines — A huge portion of the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Friday, February 18, 2022, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

The state weather bureau said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains is expected over extreme northern Luzon, particularly in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands, due to northeast monsoon.

The rest of Cagayan Valley, as well as Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with high chances of light rains especially in the afternoon, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with high chances of isolated rainshowers, particularly in Camarines Norte, Quezon province, and Aurora.

In the Visayas, Pagasa reported that partly cloudy skies is expected throughout the day, with rainshowers in Northern Samar and Eastern Samar due to easterlies.

Cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate—with at times heavy—rainshowers are expected over Caraga and Davao Region due to easterlies which may lead to flooding and landslides, the state weather bureau said.

The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with high chances of isolated rainshowers particularly in Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro Region, Sulu archipelago, and Soccsksargen.

No tropical cyclone is expected until weekend, reported Pagasa.

RELATED STORY:

Expect fair weather with light rain on Friday in most parts of PH – Pagasa

Pagasa: Expect Fair, slightly humid weather in Metro Manila, many parts of PH

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy